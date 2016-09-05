News/Talk 95.1 & 790 KFYO

Contact Us
Justin Sullivan, Getty Images

LP&L Contract w/ SPS

Lubbock Power & Light has signed a new two year contract to purchase electricity from Southwestern Public Service from 2019-2021

Senator Charles Perry

Interview: Charles Perry in Austin

Senator Charles Perry joined Chad Hasty on The Chad Hasty Show to the Texas bathroom bill, sanctuary cities and how President Donald Trump is empowering Texas.

texas tech sports performance center fire 3-22-2017

Texas Tech Campus Fire

Late Wednesday afternoon after 5 p.m., several Twitter users at Texas Tech campus began posting images and video of a structure fire near Jones AT&T Stadium.

terror attack outside British Parliament

Attack Outside U.K. Parliament

In a possible terrorist attack Wednesday afternoon, a vehicle rammed into a crowd of pedestrians outside the British Parliament in London.

See All News

Interviews

Videos

Local News

Polls

Local News

More From KFYO

Welcome back to KFYO Advisory Board

It appears that you already have an account created within our VIP network of sites on . To keep your personal information safe, we need to verify that it's really you. To activate your account, please confirm your password. When you have confirmed your password, you will be able to log in through Facebook on both sites.

Forgot your password?

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

Welcome back to KFYO Advisory Board

It appears that you already have an account on this site associated with . To connect your existing account just click on the account activation button below. You will maintain your existing VIP profile. After you do this, you will be able to always log in to http://kfyo.com using your original account information.

YES, Activate My Account Now!

*Please note that your prizes and activities will not be shared between programs within our VIP network.

We're Almost There!

Please fill out the information below to help us provide you a better experience.

Continue and Activate

Log in to KFYO Advisory Board

(Forgot your password?)

Not a member? Sign up here

Sign up for KFYO Advisory Board

Register Now

Sign up for KFYO Advisory Board quickly by connecting your Facebook account. It's just as secure and no password to remember!

Sign up to have exclusive KFYO Advisory Board contests, events, coupons, presales, and much more delivered to you for FREE.

News/Talk 95.1 & 790 KFYO